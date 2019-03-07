National youth award nod for Modo – Circus with Purpose

Modo – Circus with Purpose has been nominated for the National Prevention and Inclusion Award, for their work in reducing offending behaviour among young people, and in bringing the community together.

Based in Peterhead, Modo uses circus skills to help young people improve life skills, confidence and self-esteem while celebrating the culture and community of their local area.

In the last year over 600 local youngsters have used the drop-in café every week, where they have the opportunity to play sport, get involved with a variety of creative or wellbeing sessions and speak one-to-one with youth workers about issues they are facing in life.

The project, which has overwhelming support from Police Scotland and the local community, has brought together young people from all backgrounds and cultures in the area, a space that belongs to them, free of judgement but rich in opportunity and ultimately hope of a more positive path.

Since 2016 Modo have been running Encounter Youth Café in Drummers Corner, Peterhead.

The youth café was a result of a community consultation that showed a youth hub was a key priority, as there was a real need for an accessible, safe and positive place for young people to be involved in.

Elizabeth Stephen, director of Modo, said: “Over the last 18 months Encounter has welcomed thousands of people through its doors and has been host to hundreds of sessions and events.

“The café provides a much needed safe space for young people in the town, given the international communities somewhere to learn English, gain support and most importantly integrate, and has acted as a catalyst for a variety of creative and cultural activities.”

Tim Frew, CEO of YouthLink Scotland said: “In every part of Scotland, every day, thousands of youth workers, many of them volunteers, are supporting young people to follow their dreams and realise their potential, and Modo is a great example of the positive impact youth work has.”

The winners will be announced on Wednesday, March 13.