National award win for Peterhead microbrewery

Peterhead microbrewery Brew Toon won a top award at the Scottish Beer Awards last month.

The team was awarded a Bronze medal for it’s Weekend Hooker in the ‘Best Lager or Pilsner’ category.

Brew Toon was also listed as a finalist in the ‘Breakthrough Brewery’ and ‘Beer Bar of the Year’ categories.

The third annual Scottish Beer Awards ceremony was held in Edinburgh on Thursday, September 27.

The awards are sponsored by supermarket chain Aldi.

Commenting on the win head of Brew Toon’s PR, Stuart Leel, said: “It’s a big deal for us at only one year old to even be named alongside some real big hitters in the beer community.

“To actually be placed for an award is something really special.

“We take it as a sign of bigger things to come and are very grateful to all those who have supported us over the last year.”

A total of 296 Scottish beers were presented into the blind tasting competition.