Natasha Clueit is our 2018 Buchan Queen

Natasha Clueit has been selected as the 2018 Peterhead Scottish Week Buchan Queen.

At a glittering event in the Buchan Braes Hotel hosted by Original 106’s Ritchie Grant, Natasha and her six fellow contestants enjoyed all the glitz and glamour of the Buchan Queen judging.

After a delicious three-course meal, the young women were addressed by the judges which this year comprised a panel from Original 106 headed by Martin Ingram.

After tense deliberations, Natasha was judged the winner, with Rachel Calder and Rhiannah Slamaker as her Princesses for the festival.

Natasha, a hairdressing junior at Room 7 who also does digital and social media work for local firms and is studying Primary Teaching at university, wins a cash prize, a weekend away at the Village Hotel Club, flowers courtesy of the Flower Shop, and VIP tickets to the Enjoy Music Festival.

The official crowning of the Buchan Queen will take place on the opening day of Peterhead Scottish Week on Saturday, July 21.

Among the events planned for this year, Peterhead will be treated to the return of world famous aerobatic display team The Red Arrows this summer.