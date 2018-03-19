Nancy’s poppy appeal gets local backing

A Peterhead woman has made a renewed appeal to local knitters to join forces on a project commemorating the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Nancy Duncan is heading the project, which will see the creation of some 10,000 knitted poppies which will form a poignant art installation in the town in November.

The aim is to have the flowers draped from a wall to mark the moment the conflict came to an end a century ago.

Commenting on the ambitious project, Nancy told the Buchanie: “The poppies will be woven into a fishing net to create a look very similar to the Weeping Window at the Tower of London. Ideally we want to have the poppies ready by August to get them woven into the net.

“We have 150 people signed up so far - and we think it is a great opportunity for the community to come together and do something special.”

Both the town’s Baptist and Old Parish churches could play host to the art installation. Nancy is also keen to host an open knitting and information session in the town in due course. Meanwhile, anyone keen to get involved should contact Nancy on 07483 223087.