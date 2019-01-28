Musicians bank recording time with new play and exchange deal

Young and emerging musicians can now get themselves heard through the Recording Bank, a brand new initiative from Live Life Aberdeenshire offering access to professional recording studios.

Based on a simple exchange system, the Recording Bank offers north east musicians time at recording studios in Macduff and Mintlaw in return for performance at local events.

The initiative is open to committed musicians who create work in any genre of music.

Councillor Anne Stirling, Chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Communities Committee said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to support the wealth of musical talent in Aberdeenshire, and an exciting example of Live Life Aberdeenshire’s new and innovative way of delivering quality cultural services in our communities.”

David Cook, Chair of the newly formed Live Life Aberdeenshire Sub Committee added: “We’re delighted to offer this unique initiative and look forward to connecting local musicians with Live Life Aberdeenshire’s excellent recording studios.

“We encourage young and emerging musicians to get in touch to see how we can support each other.”

The Recording Bank offers local musicians an affordable learning experience in a supportive environment.

It gives local residents meaningful access to industry-standard recording equipment at two recording studios in Macduff and Mintlaw.

For details email arcmacstudios@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.