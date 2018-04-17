Music and Rock School moves to Crimond

The popular Peterhead Music and Rock School has moved to a new base in Crimond.

The school’s former base on King Street in Peterhead will close its doors for the final time on Friday, April 20 following a transitional period.

While classes have been taking place in the new Crimond school, the new base will be fully operational from Monday, April 23.

The Peterhead Music and Rock School can now be found at the old airfield at Crimond.

The school was started up 15 years ago on Wilson Street, Peterhead by founder Davy Legg, who sadly passed away last January aged 60.

Davy left the school in the capable hands of Stella Mahoney, who is also a teacher at the Music and Rock School.

Speaking to the Buchanie about the move Stella said: “Aberdeenshire Council told me the Peterhead building had been sold and we had to be out by the end of April.

“However since then the sale had fallen through but we had already signed the lease for Crimond.

“The Peterhead building is old and in disrepair so we are better off moving.

“I did look at a number of properties in Peterhead but none of them were suitable so that’s why we ended up in Crimond.

“I’m excited to get started but a little apprehensive to be moving.”

Stella added: “Sadly we will be losing some pupils due to the move but hopefully we will get more from Fraserburgh and the wider Buchan area.

“We have very loyal pupils and that’s Davy’s legacy.”

Despite the move to Crimond the school’s name will stay the same as Stella explained: “Davy founded it so I wanted to keep it as it is.

“I hope that he would be proud of our new school.”

The school will continue to offer the same classes as it did in Peterhead and spaces are still available.

For more information call 07484 905632 or see the ‘Peterhead Music and Rockschool’ Facebook page.