Museum’s 125th birthday fun

A special celebration event was held at Peterhead’s Arbuthnot Museum last week to mark its 125th anniversary.

Pupils from Central School took part in a puppet parade walk from their school to Drummers Corner and then to the Arbuthnot Museum.

Central School pupils carry in the whale puppet

The children had created polar bear and whale puppets over the last week with help from Puppet Animation Scotland.

The children’s large puppets referenced the area’s internationally-celebrated sea shanties, traditional songs and music.

After enjoying some cake they took part in a drawing activity with special helpers in Victorian-themed dress.

As part of the 125th anniversary celebrations, a creative writing and drawing competition was held.

The birthday cake specially designed and made by Mrs Moira Cowie

A total of 178 children took part from three Peterhead schools; Dales Park, Burnhaven and Buchanhaven.

Museums Development Co-ordinator Fiona Clark said: “The heart of the museum and library’s work is to collaborate with the community.

“With this particular occasion it is really lovely that so many school have taken part, either by making the puppets or entering the creative writing and drawing competition.

“Hopefully this will have been a memorable experience for them and I hope it will inspire them in the future.”

Communities Committee chair and Aberdeenshire councillor Anne Stirling added: “The Arbuthnot Museum has flourished in this building over the past 125 years and long may it continue to benefit our communities.”