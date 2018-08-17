MSP welcomes public defibrillator map

Efforts from the British Heart Foundation, Microsoft and NHS Scotland to create a new public map of defibrillators across the country will be vital in saving lives, local SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson has said, after plans for the public map were announced.

With many communities across the North-east taking the initiative to raise funds to install a public-access defibrillator, Stewart Stevenson has welcomed the news that proposals for public mapping of the defibrillator network are being taken forward.

Mr Stevenson said: “I welcome this development and initiative and I am pleased that Scotland will be included in the initial trial phase.

“This proposal has the possibility to help save more lives which we can all welcome. I look forward to the delivery of a concerted public information campaign to raise more awareness of the importance of Public Access Defibrillators and their accessibility.”