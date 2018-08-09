MSP welcomes funding for lamb promotion

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has welcomed a six-figure sum to support Quality Meat Scotland’s 2018 Scotch lamb promotional campaign.

The announcement was made by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as she attended the Turriff Show alongside Mr Stevenson and his fellow North-East MSP Gillian Martin.

The sheep sector plays a significant part in Scotland’s red meat industry, which is worth £892million to Scotland.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “I’m delighted the First Minister came to the Turriff Show to make this important announcement.

“Lamb is an excellent product and part of an important ecosystem that keeps our countryside tidy and attractive.

“There is plenty of scope for increasing Scotch Lamb consumption and I know our farmers stand ready to help.”

Speaking from Turriff Show, NFU Scotland vice-president Martin Kennedy said: “The announcement by the First Minister of additional funding for Scotch Lamb marketing is great news for our lamb producers.

“The move by the Scottish Government to further support the sector in this way is a significant marker of the positive impact that the Scottish sheep sector has on the Scottish economy.”