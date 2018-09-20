MSP welcomes economic growth exceeding expectations

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has praised new figures showing that Scotland’s economy has outperformed the UK’s in the second quarter of this year.

According to official figures announced by Scotland’s Chief Statistician the economy in Scotland grew by 0.5% in the second quarter of 2018 while growth in the UK was at 0.4%.

In the first half of this year, Scottish GDP grew by 0.8% - ahead of the UK at 0.6% over the same period, and already higher than the 0.7% growth forecast by the Scottish Fiscal Committee for 2018 as a whole.

The last year has seen the Scottish economy grow by a total of 1.7%, whilst the UK lags behind on 1.3%.

Commenting, Mr Stevenson said: “It is extremely encouraging to see that economic growth in Scotland is exceeding expectations – benefitting people in Banffshire and Buchan Coast and across the country.

“These latest figures show the success of the Scottish Government’s approach, focused on building a strong economy, investing in business and enterprise and supporting the industries of the future.”