MSP visits Cornerstone Centre

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson has paid a visit to Cornerstone at Peterhead, where he met with Scott Baxter, Branch Leader.

Cornerstone is a Scottish charity that operates across Scotland to provide valuable care and support for adults, children and young people with disabilities and other support needs.

During his visit to the centre, the MSP was briefed on the wide range of services that Cornerstone provides locally from its offices at 28 Marischal Street, Peterhead, and from its outreach facilities in almost every sizeable town and village in the area.

Commenting on his visit, Mr. Stevenson said: “I was very interested in hearing of the work being done by Cornerstone, both on its own, and working closely in partnership with other agencies and organisations throughout Scotland.

“My visit also gave me the opportunity to discuss a number of issues relating to my own constituency, and learn of the many ways in which Cornerstone can assist and support the more vulnerable sectors of our society in meeting the challenges which they face. I was interested to hear that the organisation is looking to play a greater role in the area, and will be employing a further six staff in the New Year to provide support from various projects in the harbour area.

“I was also extremely interested to hear that Cornerstone is exploring a new approach to working through ‘self-organising teams’, which should create greater capacity at the sharp end. It also reduces costs by avoiding the costs of ‘top-heavy’ management.

“I am very pleased to congratulate the team at Cornerstone for the work that they do in providing support services to the most vulnerable sectors of our society.”