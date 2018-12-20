MSP urges constituents to get flu jab in time for Christmas

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson is encouraging constituents who are eligible for a free flu vaccination to take up the offer as soon as possible.

The Scottish Government offers free flu vaccinations to all eligible adults and children - including primary school children, pregnant women, over-65s and those who suffer from health conditions such as asthma, heart conditions, and diabetes.

This year, a further £10million was allocated to NHS boards across Scotland to help cope with added health pressures, such as the flu vaccination, over the winter months.

NHS Grampian received an extra £928,022 which has allowed the health board to prepare for festive illnesses, bank holidays, focus on better use of community pharmacies and give more support to direct people to the best service for them.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson MSP said: “Last year was a particularly bad season for flu, which is why it’s so important to take up the offer of a free flu jab. It’s a quick and painless way to protect yourself and others around you from the virus.

“With less than a week until Christmas, I’m urging all those eligible who haven’t done so yet to visit their GP and get their flu vaccination.

“There’s nothing worse than being ill over the festive period, and we know from last year that flu can hit hard - no matter how fit and healthy you may feel.”