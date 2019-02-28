MSP to host surgery for EU nationals amid Brexit uncertainty

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin will be holding a drop-in surgery for EU citizens concerned about the impact of Brexit on their settled status.

It comes as the UK Government continues to negotiate its exit deal from the European Union before the expected leave date of March 29.

Ms Martin has invited EU citizens living in her Aberdeenshire East constituency to join her at two separate events in Inverurie and Mintlaw this Saturday (March 2).

Figures obtained from Spice, the Scottish Parliament’s research and information centre, show that there are around 22,000 EU nationals living and working in Aberdeen City and 9,000 in Aberdeenshire.

People who want to stay in the UK must apply for settlement status through the EU Settlement Scheme.

The first session will be held in Inverurie at the Garioch Community Education Centre from 10am till 12noon.

The second session will be held in Mintlaw in the afternoon from 2pm till 4pm at the Macbi Centre.

Commenting, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “I would encourage any EU citizens living in my constituency who have questions and are concerned about what applying for settled status means to them, to come along to the drop-in surgeries.

“This is a very concerning time for everyone, not least for the huge number of EU nationals who have moved to Scotland and made our country their home.

“The UK Government continues to cause uncertainty and there is a huge lack of reassurance available.

“While many of the powers regarding EU citizens are reserved to Westminster, we will do all we can to help those living here in the North-East.”