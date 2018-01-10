MSP pressed about A90

An Ellon and District councillor has contacted MSP Liam Kerr regarding her concerns on the “shocking” state of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead.

Cllr Gillian Owen said she was “frankly appalled” at the state of the road when she was on a trip to Peterhead at the weekend and took a photo of the stretch on her way back to Ellon.

She said: “There are several areas where the road surface is dangerous.

“I was able to take a photo of one particularly bad section in my Ward near the Auchmacoy turn off and I have not only forwarded this to Liam but to BEAR Scotland as well.

“I appreciate the recent weather has not helped but I have asked Liam to find out from BEAR what plans they have for remedial action and how quickly this could happen.”

Cllr Owen also took the opportunity to press the case for upgrades on the A90, particularly at the Toll of Birness.

Cllr Owen stated: “Liam has been a great supporter of the Why Stop at Ellon? campaign and I have contacted him again to provide an update on recent accidents around the Toll of Birness.

“Liam has helped in the past by pressing for street lighting at this notorious junction, sadly the Minister said no.

“However, I have asked Liam to make further representations in light of the continual accidents that occur in and around that junction.”