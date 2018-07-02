MSP meets new Peterhead Port Chief Executive

Local SNP MSP Stewart Stevenson has met with newly-appointed Chief Executive of Peterhead Port Authority Simon Brebner.

Mr Brebner took up his duties on Monday, June 11 having held senior positions in multiple ports throughout the world.

With over thirty years commercial shipping experience he has a deep understanding of stakeholder needs and business activity.

Commenting after meeting with Mr Brebner, Stewart Stevenson said: "Simon brings a wealth of experience in harbour management to Peterhead at a time when there is great change in our fishing industry.

“He will be inheriting a harbour which has made a significant investment with its new fish market and I look forward to working with him to further the interests of Peterhead and the North-east”.