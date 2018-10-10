MSP encourages residents to 'Wear it Pink' for charity

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is encouraging constituents to ‘wear it pink’ this month to mark Breast Cancer Awareness month.

It comes after campaigners visited the Scottish Parliament to meet with MSPs to discuss how the charity, Breast Cancer Now, is helping women.

In the NHS Grampian region between 2012-16, an average of 445 women were diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

Sadly, during the same period, an average of 107 women lost their lives to breast cancer in the region.

More than 1,700 women have missed out on being invited to their final breast screening appointment over the past three years.

Breast Cancer Now funds research in four key areas: prevention of breast cancer, early detection and diagnosis, treatment and secondary breast cancer.

'Wear It Pink' day will take place next Friday (October 19) where thousands of people from across the community will show their support in communities, schools or work places for vital breast cancer causes.

Commenting, Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “Every year, Breast Cancer Now make sure to raise awareness across the North-East about this disease.

“It is so incredibly important we do all we can to help support women and encourage them to get vital checks and so we can make sure early detection rates increase.

“I’d like to encourage people in my constituency to ‘wear it pink’ on October 19th whether that’s in school, the office or at a local community event.”