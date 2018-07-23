MSP congratulates show organisers

Banffshire & Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson visited New Deer Show on Saturday with local SNP councillors where he met with the local NFU Scotland branch.

The MSP also toured the cattle and sheep lines before visiting the various stalls and exhibitions around the showground.

Commenting, Stewart Stevenson said: "I'm very pleased for the organisers that, on the whole, the weather was kind to them this year.

"There is a huge amount of work goes into planning a successful show like New Deer and the President Alistair Kindness, Secretary Lynne Morrison and Committee deserve our thanks for putting together another excellent showcase for the best of Buchan and North-east livestock.

"The support given to the show by the Buchan community and the public at large is vitally important to ensuring that this 171-year old tradition continues not only as part of Buchan's farming heritage but also as an important contributor to the rural economy."