MSP calls for urgent meeting with consortium over AWPR

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin has called for a meeting with the bosses behind the completion of the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) after press reports the project could face delays.

Ms Martin has written to both the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Jobs and Fair Work Committee Keith Brown and Aberdeen Roads Limited.

It comes after a statement from Balfour Beatty – one of the consortium behind the £745million project – said the project would take longer than planned due to the collapse of outsourcing giant Carillion.

The Scottish Government has been working with Aberdeen Roads Limited to minimise delays. Prior to Carillion’s well publicised troubles, the project had still been expected to be finished by the Spring.

Now Ms Martin has called for talks with North East MSPs to confirm when the project will be finalised.

She said: “The Scottish Government has been working hard to keep this project on track, despite the issues with one of the major project partners Carillion.

“And I know that the Scottish Government has been pushing Aberdeen Roads Limited to meet the project deadline.

“This long-awaited project will bring huge economic and infrastructure benefits to the region.

“I want to meet with Aberdeen Roads Limited as soon as possible so we can bring clarity over this issue to the people of the North East who are eagerly awaiting the AWPR’s opening.

“It’s important to bear in mind, of course, that when Labour and the Lib Dems were in power they dithered for decades and failed to build this road. It’s only come about because of action from the SNP in government.

“At this crucial stage, all parties involved need to drive to the finish line – and ensure we get this ambitious project finished as soon as possible.”