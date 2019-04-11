MP welcomes commitment from Prime Minister on CFP

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed a renewed commitment from the Prime Minister to ensure the UK leaves the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) and secures a fairer share for fishermen.

The Scottish Conservative MP asked Theresa May to make clear that the UK was still committed to coming out of the CFP.

In response to the question from Mr Duguid, the Prime Minister said: “I thank my honourable friend for his question. He has been consistent in his campaigning on this issue and I know it is of great importance to his constituents.

“We remain committed to establishing fairer fishing policies that truly work for coastal communities.

“The deal we have agreed with the European Union would see the UK leave the Common Fisheries Policy providing the UK with full control of its waters as an independent coastal state. We remain committed to coming out of the Common Fisheries Policy.”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Duguid said: “I am pleased to hear the Prime Minister re-affirm this government’s commitment to delivering on Brexit and coming out of the CFP.

“The best way to do that is for MPs to vote in favour of the negotiated withdrawal agreement.

“I know many of my constituents want us to get out of the EU as soon as possible – and our fishermen want to seize the opportunity of Brexit and secure a fairer share of the catch in our waters.

“I have said many times that I share that view, and if there is to be any extension to the Brexit process, then it should be as short as possible.”