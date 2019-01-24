MP tables amendment to Fisheries Bill on CFP exit date

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has tabled an amendment to enshrine a departure date from the Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) in a key piece of Brexit legislation.

The Scottish Conservative MP is proposing that the Fisheries Bill, currently working its way through parliament, will include a provision that the UK will exit the CFP by December 31, 2020.

The UK is due to leave the EU on March 29. However, there will then be a transition period up until the end of 2020, in which the UK will still follow EU rules.

Mr Duguid has spoken repeatedly in the House of Commons about the need to set a date to leave the CFP.

The Fisheries Bill will provide a post-Brexit framework for UK fisheries, including access to waters and determination of quotas.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan and a member of the Fisheries Bill committee, said: “I have been arguing strongly for some time now that a date for our exit should be enshrined in the Fisheries Bill.

“Fishermen in my constituency – and indeed across the UK – want out of the CFP as soon as possible. Quite frankly, they have waited long enough.

“I hope this amendment, if incorporated into the legislation, will provide some level of reassurance to our fishing communities that there will be no unnecessary delays.

“Under international law, we will be an independent coastal state with full control over our waters, and the UK legislation should reflect that.

"As a member of the Fisheries Bill Committee, I have been consistent in my efforts to support the fishing sector and our coastal communities more generally. I will continue to do so as this legislation works its way through parliament.”