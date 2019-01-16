MP congratulates Peterhead club after funding boost

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has congratulated a Peterhead photography club after it won thousands of pounds in funding.

Craigewan Photographic Club will receive £4,000 from the National Lottery Awards for All Scotland programme.

The local group intend to spend the money on a projector, a new laptop, four new cameras and additional equipment to help attract new younger members to join the club.

The Big Lottery Fund invited applications from community organisations across the country.

Scottish Conservative MP Mr Duguid has written a letter to the group to congratulate them on their successful bid.

He said: “It was fantastic to hear that Craigewan Photographic Club has received £4,000 in funding. This sum will make a considerable difference to the group and will allow for a lot more equipment to be purchased and hopefully it will also encourage more people to get involved with the club."

He added: “The National Lottery Awards for All programme has been the source of funding for many good organisations and I would encourage others to apply.”