MP backs Sandpiper Trust campaign

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has lent his support to a new campaign by the Sandpiper Trust charity.

The organisation has launched a new project, Sandpiper Wildcat, that aims to create a network of cardiac responders across the north-east of Scotland.

Based at 50 locations around the region, the team would be primed to deliver swift, on the spot medical care to people who have suffered heart attacks.

The organisation has said that for every minute without the right emergency treatment, the chances of survival for a cardiac arrest patient fall by 10%.

It is hoped that the new responders, getting in ahead of the ambulance service, could make survival more likely.

Mr Duguid underwent CPR training when the worked in the oil and gas industry, while his wife Rose is a former nurse and also has training.

He said: “I am fully supportive of this new initiative from the Sandpiper Trust.

“Having someone locally who can respond in five or ten minutes rather than waiting 20 or 30 minutes for an ambulance could save a life.

“It really could mean the difference between life and death. Every second counts in emergency situations. I hope to play a small part in raising awareness of this campaign.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Sandpiper Wildcat project can contact the Keri Fickling or Lorna Donaldson:keri@sandpiperwildcat.co.uk or lorna@sandpiperwildcat.co.uk