Mountain bikes stolen in Peterhead

Police are appealing for information regarding the theft
Police are appealing for information following the theft of two gents mountain bikes in Peterhead earlier this month.

The bikes were stolen during a housebreaking at an unoccupied house on the town's James Street between 8pm on Sunday, May 12 and 8pm on Friday, May 18.

An empty safe was also stolen, with a combined estimated value of a low three-figure sum.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graeme Robertson said: “I am appealing to anyone who recalls seeing or hearing anything unusual in the area of James Street between May 12-18 to get in touch.

“Also if anyone in Peterhead has been offered a bike for sale I would ask that they get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the male is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4300 of 18/5. Alternatively information can be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.