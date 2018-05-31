Mountain bikes stolen in Peterhead

Police are appealing for information following the theft of two gents mountain bikes in Peterhead earlier this month.

The bikes were stolen during a housebreaking at an unoccupied house on the town's James Street between 8pm on Sunday, May 12 and 8pm on Friday, May 18.

An empty safe was also stolen, with a combined estimated value of a low three-figure sum.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Graeme Robertson said: “I am appealing to anyone who recalls seeing or hearing anything unusual in the area of James Street between May 12-18 to get in touch.

“Also if anyone in Peterhead has been offered a bike for sale I would ask that they get in touch.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the male is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 4300 of 18/5. Alternatively information can be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.