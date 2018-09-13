Morrisons serves up multi-million Peterhead revamp

A multi-million refurbishment of Peterhead’s Morrisons was officially unveiled today (Thursday).



The popular supermarket has recently undergone an intense 13-week makeover.

Staff and management were on hand to see Cruden Bay customer David Webster formally cut the ribbon on Thursday.

He was hand-picked in recognition for the passion and dedication he has demonstrated to the store over 40 years.

Not only has David shopped at Morrisons and its forerunners Safeway and Presto for many years, he has actively suggested many improvements and additions to trading lines and the business infrastructure with store management at all levels across the UK.

David (73), who comes from a background in the oil and gas support sector, told us: “I have always had a real passion for retail and I have encouraged management to increase ranges including the likes of gluten-free products.

“I am hugely-impressed with the improvements and the ever-increasing level of products which Morrisons continues to provide.

“This is a massive investment, particularly when you consider the very challenging trading environment and the volume of competition across the sector.”

Peterhead Academy pupil and piper Hannah Brown (11) performed for those gathered at the ribbon-cutting before a delicious cake courtesy of Murdoch Allan was devoured by staff, guests and customers.

Outgoing store boss Billy Brooks also welcomed new manager Adam Burke back to the store where he previously served as depute manager.

One of the store’s people managers, Rachel MacGregor, said: “First and foremost, Morrisons would like to say a massive thank-you to all the staff - all 199 of them - for all their hard work during the challenges of the refurbishment.

“A special mention also goes to our community champion Sheena Irvine for her ongoing dedication to our various initiatives including the Clic Sargent campaign for which Peterhead is the top fundraising store in our area.

“Similarly, our sincere thanks go to each and every one of our loyal customers for their continued support throughout the transformation.”

Among the changes, the store now boasts new clothing ranges, a larger ‘free-from’ selection, along with a bigger toy and party zone.

There have also been major improvements to the ever-popular coffee shop while outside the car-park has been resurfaced.

David Webster and Edith Mowatt of Murdoch Allan cut the celebratory cake