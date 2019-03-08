Morrisons Peterhead donates new books to Anna Ritchie School

Pupils from Anna Ritchie School celebrated World Book Day on March 7 with a bundle of brand new books for their school library, donated by local supermarket Morrisons.

The books were gifted to Anna Ritchie School thanks to a partnership between the Morrisons Foundation and the National Literacy Trust.

It aims to help children from local communities to fall in love with books and reading this World Book Day.

The books were presented to pupils by Sheena Irvine, community champion at the local Morrisons in Peterhead, who said: “I’m delighted to be donating these new books to a local school.

“There’s a great selection and I hope that every pupil will be able to find a story they will enjoy.”

The donation is part of a national project funded by the Morrisons Foundation.

It will see every Morrisons store across the country donating a bundle of books to a local primary school – meaning more than 7,300 brand new books into hundreds of schools.

Jonathan Douglas, director of the National Literacy Trust, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Morrisons to bring the gift of reading by donating brand new books to primary schools throughout the UK.”

The Morrisons Foundation awards grants for charity projects which make a positive difference in local communities.

Charities are encouraged to visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com to find out how to apply for a grant.