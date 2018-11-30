Modo’s Everyday Essentials for Peterhead young folk

Young people in Peterhead are being given a helping hand thanks to a new initiative.

Everyday Essentials is being run by Modo in partnership with Community Connect and offers a free store of items that young people need, but due to personal circumstances, cannot afford to buy.

The ‘larder’ is open to any young person under 25 in Peterhead or surrounding areas who, for whatever reason, is in need of some everyday essentials.

The items are stored upstairs in Encounter in the town’s Drummer’s Corner and can be accessed any time the Youth Cafe is open (Monday, 4pm to 8pm, Wednesday 6pm to 8pm and Friday 4pm to 8pm) or at other times by arrangement.

Items include clothing, toiletries and school accessories, and the service is free and open to any young person, whether they normally attend Modo or the Youth Cafe or not, and is completely confidential.

Martin Danziger, creative director of Modo, told the Buchanie: “The initiative is being run thanks to the generosity of dozens of individuals and organisations.

“We have been overwhelmed by the support and kindness of so many people in helping to provide the items for this, and are really hopeful that this will help to address a need that is, unfortunately, very real for some of the young people in this town.”

Martin added that young people (and their adults) can just turn up or get in touch via telephone on 01779 600 020 or email martin@modo.org.uk for further information.