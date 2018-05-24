Missing man traced

A man reported missing from his Aberdeenshire home has been traced.

Police Scotland reported James Henderson missing from his Banff home yesterday afternoon, but have confirmed he has been traced safe well.

In addition to onshore searches, Fraserburgh, Macduff and Buckie Lifeboats joined the Coastguard Helicopter and Coastguard teams from around the coast in the search for Mr Henderson.

Fraserburgh coxswain Vic Sutherland said: "It was when we were assisting in the search at New Aberdour Bay when we heard the great news that he had been found safe and well and we were being stood down."