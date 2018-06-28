Mintlaw teen set to release first EP

A 15-year-old musician from Mintlaw will release her first solo EP this weekend.

Natasha Vroegindewey will release ‘Crow Angel’ on Sunday, July 1.

The album features four original songs written by the teenager and a cover of ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’.

The teenager said the album took two to three months to complete, and she recorded it at Studio 58 in Inverallochy.

Natasha has been an avid music fan for most of her life as she explained: “When I was in Primary 3 I used to go to my granny’s neighbour’s house to play the piano and I started to write my own songs but they weren’t very good!”

Natasha later learned to play the guitar and attended a song writing class at the Peterhead Music and Rock School.

Natasha’s tutor at the school saw something in her and booked her first gig at an acoustic night at BrewDog’s DogTap bar in Ellon back in December 2013.

Since then Natasha has played at a number of events from parties at local care homes to bigger events including music festivals.

She is set to perform at the upcoming RugBeer Fest in Aberdeen on Saturday, July 14 and the Lizard Festival at the Tufted Duck Hotel in St Combs in September.

Natasha says her biggest musical influence is American rocker Marilyn Manson, but she enjoys listening to music and lyrics from various genres.

Speaking to the Buchanie about her EP release Natasha said: “I’m excited and kind of scared, but curious to see how it will go.”

Natasha’s mum Paula said: “I am very proud of her, I wish that I was given the same talent that she has.”

For a full list of where you can find Natasha’s EP ‘Crow Angel’ or more details about her upcoming performances visit her musician page on Facebook.