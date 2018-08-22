Mintlaw ball raises cash for charity

Two Buchan girls have raised more than £4,000 following a successful masquerade charity ball.

Hollie Rafferty and Elyycia Coull, both of whom are just 16 years old, hosted the charity ball at the Country Park Inn in Mintlaw recently.

It was held to raise funds for their charity and the local sheltered housing complex.

An amazing £4,134.64 was raised and this has now been divided equally between Abbey Court Very Sheltered Housing and Friends of Anchor.

The ball was described by the pair as a huge success with more than 100 people attending.

They girls, who also hosted a bingo night prior to the ball, said: “It was a fantastic night overall.”

An enormous amount of raffles were sold which helped them achieve their superb total.

The pair prepared everything prior to the ball itself during their exams on enjoyed the ball on the first weekend of the school summer holidays.

They would like to thank everyone who contributed to the success of both fundraising events.