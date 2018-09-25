Memorial project finished

A local church congregation has visited and photographed 49 war memorials in the Banff, Buchan and Formartine areas to commemorate the Centenary of World War One.

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took up the project, visiting the memorials, taking close up pictures of names, transcribing them and noting inscriptions as well as finding new memorials.

Members took the time to visit everything from small plaques in Collieston to a large cenotaph in Banff and a stone obelisk in Aberchirder.

They decided to take on the project after discovering that two free War Memorial websites (warmemorialsonline.org.uk and iwm.org.uk) had some information but were missing photographs and details of the inscriptions for those in the Buchan church catchment area.

Inside a church in Rosehearty, Belinda Stephen was shown a plaque to commemorate those killed an explosion at the harbour during WW1.

A stray sea mine had drifted in but exploded as men and boys tried to push it back out to sea.

All of the members commented at how well the Memorials were looked after and that the experience had touched them deeply as they took note of the names, many from the same family, and thought about the sacrifices made.

Ian Hook, Project Manager for the Imperial War Museum online register, thanked everyone for their “very productive efforts” and wished them well for their Centenary Commemoration in November.