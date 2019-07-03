McDonald’s helps clean up area

A group of 11 volunteers from the Peterhead McDonald’s restaurant teamed up with the ‘Pick Up Peterhead’ litter awareness group to clean up their local area recently.

The litter pick was carried out as part of McDonald’s ‘Keep Up the Clean Up’ campaign.

The campaign will see teams of McDonald’s volunteers take to the streets this year to tackle litter in their communities.

The Peterhead group embarked on the challenge to give the Invernettie Roundabout a freshen up.

A group of 19 volunteers in total from ‘Pick Up Peterhead’ and the local McDonald’s restaurant took part in the initiative and collected an impressive 33 bags of litter from the four roundabout exits, which included rubber car parts, wood and plastic sheeting.

Commenting, McDonald’s franchisee Craig Duncan, who owns and operates eight restaurants across Scotland, including the Peterhead restaurant on Buchan Way, said: “McDonald’s has been collecting litter in our communities for over 35 years, and I’m proud of our litter fighting heritage.

“I’d like to thank all my staff who gave their time and to Pick Up Peterhead for joining us on the day for what was a hugely successful litter pick. We look forward to organising our next event.”

McDonald’s crew members have been cleaning up litter dropped in our local communities for over 35 years.

Crews across the UK cover a total of 3,000 miles each week on litter patrols (where they collect litter from any origin, not just their own.)

This equates to 150,000 miles, or the distance of FOUR marathons per restaurant per year.

McDonald’s is tackling litter in local communities, both by litter picking and reducing the amount of waste its restaurants produce and have set itself the target of sending zero waste to landfill by 2020 (with many restaurants already achieving this in 2017.)

The brand has been working to make recycling easier over the past 4 years, and since 2015 have installed over 1,100 new recycling units, meaning it’s easier to separate plastics and cups for recycling in 85% of its restaurants.

McDonald’s also collects used oil from its kitchens and turns this into enough biodiesel to fuel more than half of its delivery fleet.