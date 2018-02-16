Masterplan sets out future for Aden Park

Plans for the redevelopment of Aden Country Park in Mintlaw are forging ahead, with an application for a second round of Lottery Funding due to be submitted next week.

More than £200,000 has already been secured from the first round of funding from the Heritage Lottery Fund and this has facilitated work to progress towards the application for round 2.

Proposals within the Stage 2 of the application aim to improve the use and enjoyment of the country park by the public and enhance and conserve the rich, natural, cultural, architectural and archaeological value of the site.

The proposals within the bid will support the overaching parks and open sapces strategy vision - to provide a high quality multi-functional open space that is easily accessible, safe, welcoming, rich in biodiversity and sustainably managed for the future; which encourages a sense of belonging and enhances the quality of life of those people who live, work and visit Aberdeenshire.

Key components of the stage 2 bid include path widdening to allow shared pedestrian/cycle use; restoration of stone dykes; tree and landscape management works; upgrades to the coach house and consolidation of the gardeners cottage to enalbe use as park storage.

New physical works include improvement of the arrival courtyard through surfacing, signage and quality canopy upgrade; path and seating area improvemens; outdoor classrooms and wildlife and farming heritage trails.

It also plans a relocation and development of a new children’s play area and improvement to site furniture and boundaries.

In a report to go before Tuesday’s Buchan area committee, Edinburgh-based Jura Consultants will reveal and 85-page document on the improvements.

It states: “On the surface Aden Park physically appears in relatively good order, but the need to undertake restoration and redevelopment has been recognised for some time.

“There is a risk that without the appropriate investment, the unique story of rural land-use on the former Aden Estate is being under-represented, missed and is under threat.”