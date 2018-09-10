Massive solar project plans unveiled for Crimond

Ambitious plans have been unveiled for a massive solar farm near Crimond

Green Energy International has revealed it wants to install more than 124,000 panels at Bilbo Farm.

If approved, the 34MW renewable energy project would become one of the largest projects in Scotland set over 150 acres.

The applicants are now embarking on a 12-week consultation which will include a public event on Monday, October 1 from 6pm-9pm at Crimond Public Hall.

The firm is also contacting Buchan East Community Council, local interest groups, residents and businesses to outline its proposals.

Green Energy currently has six projects being submitted for planning by the end of this year, with the aim of building themby 2021.

A spokesperson said: “All renewable energy is good, however solar is very discrete. Usually at a height of two metres these developments can be relatively unnoticed.

“With a lifespan exceeding 40 years they sit there quietly producing electricity whilst the land lies fallow. Operating purely on daylight we can be assured of this ongoing supply. Sheep can graze on the grass underneath and behind each row of panels.”

She said the solar farm would “enhance wildlife”, encouraging small mammals, birds and bees through a detailed ecological management plan.

“We began our search in Scotland nearly three years ago,” she said.“During this time, we have found several excellent sites and discarded many more due to unsuitability. The usual reasons for rejection of land are visual impact, heritage and ecology. GEI will not attempt to compromise these very important planning issues.

“GEI look to work alongside energy suppliers to reduce fuel poverty and help create a stabilised, futureproof grid.”