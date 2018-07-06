Massive effort by beach cleaners at Sandford Bay

Community-minded volunteers undertook a massive beach clean at Peterhead’s Sandford Bay last weekend.

Around 60 volunteers - some from Aberdeen - answered the rallying call including 15 youngsters.

There was a real feelgood factor at the beach clean

Local businesses weighed in with support with Murdoch Allan donating food, Morrisons donating bottled water, and ASDA donating sweets with a few of their own volunteers thrown in.

One of the organisers of the event, Sean Martin, told us: “Score Group opened its car park for us and one of the local residents kindly donated a vehicle and a trailer for hauling the debris off of the beach and onto the A90 ready for the council to collect that evening.

“Unfortunately we didn’t record the amount of debris collected however it was an enormous amount. Debris included countless bags, nets, rope, creels, tyres, pipes, metal, plastics, glass and more.

“There are some items still left on the beach that unfortunately we couldn’t remove due to mechanical limitations, however we plan on organising a ‘Sandford Bay 2’ in the near future.

A tasty treat courtesy of Murdoch Allan is driven down to the hard-working volunteers

“This was a great example of how a community can come together to make a big impact for free and with the help of Pick Up Peterhead the community has a bright, clean future,” he added.



Volunteers get a good workout!

Great to see youngsters getting involved

Who needs the gym?

More hands make light work - the volunteers at Sandford Bay beach