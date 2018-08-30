Man's body recovered near Slains

A man's body was recovered from the base of cliffs near Slains Castle yesterday (Wednesday).

Police Scotland confirmed that emergency services were called to the area north of Cruden Bay at around 12.20pm.

Peterhead Lifeboat and the Coastguard helicopter were launched to assist in the operation, with the lifeboat crew recovering the man's body.

A police spokesperson said: "The death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. As with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."