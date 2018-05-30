Man's body found near River Ugie

Police officers remain at Peterhead's Birnie Bridge following the discovery of a man's body earlier this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Golf Road area of town at around 6.30am this morning (Wednesday) following the discovery.

Roads around the Golf Road area had earlier been cordoned off but are now open.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, as is the case with all sudden deaths.

"I would like to thank local residents for their patience this morning while officers attended at the scene."