Police have confirmed that the body of a man was found in the Burnside area of Peterhead yesterday (Thursday).

Although the man has still to be formally identified, the family of 36-year-old Ramunas Spakauskas, who had been reported missing from Peterhead, has been informed.

A spokesperson said: "There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and as is standard a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."