Man charged over alleged North-east thefts

A 25-year-old man is due in Peterhead Sheriff Court later today (Wednesday) in relation to an alleged theft by housebreaking and a number of other thefts in Mintlaw, Peterhead and Fraserburgh.

Police say the incidents - alleged to have occurred between September and October - include a break-in to a property in the Birch Grove area of Mintlaw and theft by shoplifting from the village's Esso Garage.

The man has also been charged in connection with alleged shoplifting offences at McColls on Peterhead's Ugie Road and Asda in Fraserburgh.

Detective Constable Jon Pinder said: “Having your personal property stolen is distressing and costly and we will thoroughly investigate any reports of this type of crime to us.

“We are grateful to the community for supporting us while enquiries were carried out.

“We continue to urge anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to contact us on 101 with as much information as possible including descriptions of any people and cars.”