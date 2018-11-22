Man charged following alleged Peterhead break-ins

A 25 year-old man has been charged following a number of alleged break-ins and attempted break-ins in the Peterhead area.

He has been charged in relation to the theft of cash and hairdressing equipment from LN Studio, Broad Street, and Room 7, Rose Street, and attempted break-ins at Ingrams Bakery, Ellis Street, and Top Break, King Street.

The incidents all happened between Monday, November 19, and Tuesday, November 20.

PC Josh Kinnaird said: “We are grateful to the community for its support while enquiries were carried out.”

The man was expected to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, Thursday.