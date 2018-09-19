Major Peterhead Asda boost for the kids

Manning the raffle staff in aid of Cash for Kids were Zoe Scarisbrick and store manager Grant McHardy
Generous staff and customers at Peterhead’s Asda have raised more than £1,300 for Cash for Kids.

Big-hearted employees donated items for a raffle and a range of homebakes in support of the fundraiser.

Thanks to staff and customer generosity a bumper cheque is heading off to Cash for Kids

Store community champion Zoe Scarisbrick said: “We would like to thank all the staff members and the customers for digging deep and supporting our Cash for Kids fundraiser.

“We managed to raise £1,363.53 through the store's efforts on Friday which was absolutely tremendous.

"Not only have our employees raised £1,092 through in-store fundraising this year, our Green Token Giving programme has provided £3,000 for 12 great local causes.”

Zoe said Asda Peterhead was committed to supporting both local and national charities and causes through its community funding schemes.

She explained: “We are actively seeking nominations for local causes to benefit from our popular Green Tokens initiative and forms are available in-store.

“Asda also offer Local Impact Funds which can provide fantastic financial support for projects focusing on the community, the elderly, sporting activities, healthy holidays or Christmas.”

There is also a Significant Grant which supports a community cause or activity with a larger cash donation.

Zoe added that the store was continuing to support various activities across the community.

She said: “We can assist with community gardening schemes, litter-picking events and craft days, along with school projects and tours of the store.”