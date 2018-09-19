Major Peterhead Asda boost for the kids

Generous staff and customers at Peterhead’s Asda have raised more than £1,300 for Cash for Kids.

Big-hearted employees donated items for a raffle and a range of homebakes in support of the fundraiser.

Thanks to staff and customer generosity a bumper cheque is heading off to Cash for Kids

Store community champion Zoe Scarisbrick said: “We would like to thank all the staff members and the customers for digging deep and supporting our Cash for Kids fundraiser.

“We managed to raise £1,363.53 through the store's efforts on Friday which was absolutely tremendous.

"Not only have our employees raised £1,092 through in-store fundraising this year, our Green Token Giving programme has provided £3,000 for 12 great local causes.”

Zoe said Asda Peterhead was committed to supporting both local and national charities and causes through its community funding schemes.

She explained: “We are actively seeking nominations for local causes to benefit from our popular Green Tokens initiative and forms are available in-store.

“Asda also offer Local Impact Funds which can provide fantastic financial support for projects focusing on the community, the elderly, sporting activities, healthy holidays or Christmas.”

There is also a Significant Grant which supports a community cause or activity with a larger cash donation.

Zoe added that the store was continuing to support various activities across the community.

She said: “We can assist with community gardening schemes, litter-picking events and craft days, along with school projects and tours of the store.”