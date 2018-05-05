M&Co to host fashion show in aid of Cancer Research UK

Peterhead’s M&Co is staging a fashion show at the town’s Waterside Inn this week in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The event at the town’s Waterside Inn will be held on Thursday (May 10) at 7pm.

A spokesperson said: “The evening will give the audience a chance to view highlights from the M&Co summer collections.

“Everyone attending gets a 10% discount voucher for the night and can browse their favourite items up close.”

Tickets are £3.50/£5 and are on sale now in the Peterhead M&Co store with all proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

There is limited ticket availability and they will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Refreshments will be provided.