Longhaven School to remain mothballed after summer

A North-east primary school which was unable to attract a new headteacher will remain mothballed after the summer.

Longhaven School closed its doors back in the Spring of last year, with pupils being relocated to the likes of Port Erroll School in nearby Cruden Bay.

Aberdeenshire Council said it remained committed to resuming the recruitment process for a headteacher at Longhaven School if enough applications for pupils to join the school either through the Primary 1 admission process or through the submission of placing

requests were made.

But the authority’s Education and Children’s Services Committee will hear next week that no P1 applications were made in January, and no placing requests had been received by the March 15 deadline.

Officers are expected to confirm that NHS data held by the council shows all children known to be living in the area have applied to attend other schools.

In a report to committee, education chief Laurence Findlay states: “As there continue to be no pupils expected on the roll of Longhaven School, a decision has been taken by the service to mothball the school for a further academic session from August, 2019.”

Transportation will continue to be made available to pupils affected by the current situation at Longhaven and councillors will receive further updates in the new term.