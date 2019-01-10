Longhaven School open to applications

Aberdeenshire Council has issued a reminder to parents that all of its schools are open to applications, including those that are currently mothballed.

Mothballing is the temporary closure of a school which does not, in itself, lead to statutory consultation,

This currently applies to Longhaven School.

In order for a school to become operational again, there requires to be sufficient pupils on the roll to make educational experiences viable, and to ensure that pupils receive the broad curricular entitlements that the local authority is expected to provide to all children.

Parents of children who are due to start P1 or nursery in August 2019 should apply for enrolment to the school of their choice during the admissions period in January 2019.

Placing requests from other schools will also be considered at this time.

Officers are currently reviewing the position at Longhaven and will consider all available information in planning for the future.

The number of applications received in January will form part of this.

Engagement with local communities has been continuing.

If anyone has questions or comments, please email the Learning Estates Team at learningestates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.