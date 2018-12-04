Long Service Award for Peterhead Coxswain

A Peterhead lifeboat volunteer has been awarded a Long Service Award to mark 30 years of dedication to the RNLI.

Coxswain Andy Brown received the award at the Peterhead Lifeboat Station recently.

Management team chairman Derek Buchan presented Andy with his award during their weekly training night.

Andy's career began back in 1988 and he has held a variety of positions through the years including crew member, assistant mechanic, deputy second coxswain and training coordinator, before he took up the position of coxswain in 1998.

Speaking at the presentation chairman Derek Buchan said: "I'm delighted and honoured to have been asked to present this award, for anyone to show such commitment and dedication in volunteering is amazing.

"This award illustrates the outstanding selflessness and devotion to duty by Andy and all the other volunteer crews up and down the coast to the RNLI. Giving up time, often at the cost of family and personal arrangements for so long is worthy of recognition at this time."