Long-awaited Aldi store to finally open

The long-awaited Aldi store in Peterhead will open its doors to the public later this week.

Special guest Olympic curler, Anna Sloan, is set to cut the all-important ribbon on Thursday (October 18) at 8am, to declare the new store officially open.

The first 30 shoppers to arrive on the morning will each receive a complimentary bag full of delicious fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s Super 6 range, as part of Aldi’s “Get Set to Eat Fresh” initiative, which encourages children aged 5-14 to develop their understanding and love of fresh, healthy food.

After greeting customers at the store, Anna, who won bronze in curling at Sochi 2014, will also visit Peterhead Central School to inspire pupils about the benefits of healthy eating and keeping active.

Anna will also present the school pupils with a donation of fresh produce from the new Aldi store to help fuel the children throughout the school day.

Anna said: “I’m really looking forward to meeting local shoppers and chatting to pupils at Peterhead Central School about how to maintain a balanced, healthy diet.

“It’s important that everyone, not just athletes, eats the right food they need to fuel their bodies, so hopefully I can inspire the pupils to try out some tasty, nutritious recipes.”

Anna added: “Born and raised in Scotland, I visited Peterhead a lot as a child so it’s nice to pay the town a visit and get involved with the local community.”

The new Peterhead store, located on Kirk Street, will stock over 400 Scottish products from over 80 suppliers across the country.

In a welcome boost to the local economy, 19 jobs have been created with the store launch.

Peterhead store manager, Keith Gammack added: “We’re really excited that Anna is joining us to welcome our local community to their new Aldi store.

“We’ve got some fantastic opening week special buys on offer, as well as some excellent prices on fresh, Scottish products, so we look forward to opening our doors to everyone on Thursday, October 18.”