Local breweries partner with supermarket for Scottish Craft Beer Festival

Lidl has revealed that three Aberdeenshire breweries will be part of the upcoming ‘Isle of Ale’ Scottish Craft Beer Festival.

A selection of beers from Six Degrees Brewery, BrewDog, and Fierce Brewery will land in the supermarket's Scottish stores from tomorrow (Thursday, May 24).

Elvis Juice, Café Racer, Pelton Pilsner and North Hopocrisy are all brand new to Lidl shelves as part of the special in-store promotion celebrating the Scottish craft beer industry in Scotland.

The full festival collection, which holds 19 craft beers from 13 Scottish independent suppliers, includes lagers, a variety of ales and IPAs, and will be on shelves while stocks last.

Lidl's Head of Buying for Scotland, Paul McQuade, said: “Sales of speciality beer at Lidl Scotland have grown by 25% in the last year, and we are proud to unveil the line-up for our third Isle of Ale Festival. We are bringing a collection from new and established breweries located across the length and breadth of Scotland, giving our customers the opportunity to try a variety of quality local beers at great value prices.”

Six Degrees North Brand Ambassador, Grant Henderson commented: “The Scottish craft beer industry has enjoyed several years of continued growth and consumer interest across the country and further afield. The Lidl Isle of Ale Festival is a fantastic opportunity that offers ourselves and many other top Scottish breweries a great platform in terms of exposure and raising awareness of just how many great beers and brewers are within the local marketplace.”