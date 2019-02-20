The UK’s top Little Mix tribute act, Little Fix, will be heading to Peterhead next month and we have two tickets up for grabs.

The group will perform at Buchanhaven Primary School on Friday, March 15.

To enter simply send your name and a contact number to us at news@buchanobserver.com using ‘Little Fix Competition’ as the subject name.

The competition will close on Friday, March 8, and winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 12.

Winners must provide ID on the night to ensure entry.

Tickets are available to buy for £10 which also includes a disco and photo opportunities with the group after the gig.

This event is standing room only and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Money raised will go towards purchasing new smart boards for classrooms at Buchanhaven Primary School.