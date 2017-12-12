Lifeboat launches to rescue dog

The Peterhead lifeboat was called out yesterday afternoon to standby the rescue of a dog that had fallen down a cliff at Slains Castle.

The lifeboat was requested to launch at 1.55pm by the UK Coastguard, and arrived on scene at around 2.20pm.

Lifeboat crew return on the 'Y' boat

Lifeboat crew launched the 'Y' boat which proceeded into the cove at the foot of the cliff where the dog had fallen.

The Cruden Bay Coastguard cliff rescue team recovered the dog and returned it to its owners.

Luckily the dog appeared to have no major injuries.

The lifeboat stood down at 2.57pm.