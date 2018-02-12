Lifeboat launches to report of missing person

The Peterhead lifeboat was called out in the early hours of Sunday after receiving reports of a missing person.

The lifeboat was requested to launch by the UK Coastguard at 0.24am on Sunday, February 11 with its volunteer crew to a report of a missing person in the harbour or shore area of Peterhead.

Crew members search the harbour

A number of coastguard teams were also summoned for the search.

The lifeboat crew conducted a thorough search of all the harbour basins, the bay and shoreline to the mouth of the River Ugie but no person was found.

The lifeboat was stood down and returned to its berth at 4.10am.