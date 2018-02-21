Lifeboat launched to report of flashing light

The Peterhead relief tamar lifeboat launched on Friday evening after receiving reports of a flashing white light.

The UK Coastguard requested that the lifeboat launch at 6.45pm on Friday, February 16 after the light was spotted around the Cruden Bay and Whinnyfold area.

The search for the light continues

The light was reported to be possibly flashing an SOS code.

Cruden Bay Coastguard team was also summoned to carry out a search of the shoreline.

The lifeboat's volunteer crew carried out a thorough search of the area and no boat was found. It stood down at 8.45pm.